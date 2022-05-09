JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 148.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,382,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,129,000 after purchasing an additional 201,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,858,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,998,000 after acquiring an additional 580,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,724,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,951,000 after acquiring an additional 163,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

