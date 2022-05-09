Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.67 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 566.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

