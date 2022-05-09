Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,025 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

NYSE RWT opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.