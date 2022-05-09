Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 951,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,421 shares of company stock worth $173,892 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.17. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

