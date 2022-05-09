Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Loews by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

