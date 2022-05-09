Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 148,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 31.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

LNC opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

