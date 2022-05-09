Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $57,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after acquiring an additional 483,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

