Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,193 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 800.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after buying an additional 231,013 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 499,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 213,458 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 292,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 201,474 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

