Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,148 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after buying an additional 358,663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 59.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 461,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

HUN opened at $34.18 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

