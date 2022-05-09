Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.14 Million Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $10,572,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bilibili by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $20.85 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

