Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Murphy USA by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $236.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $3.07. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.08%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

