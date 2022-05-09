Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLG. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,381,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,725,000 after buying an additional 311,364 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,458,000 after acquiring an additional 142,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.