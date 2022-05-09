Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 273 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,010,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,402,000 after buying an additional 121,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venator Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 135,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $109.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.49. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

