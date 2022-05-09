Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 178,983 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178,983 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Autohome worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $94.89.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

