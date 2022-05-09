Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,166 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Capri by 239.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $1,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $44.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

