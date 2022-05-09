Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,061 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.