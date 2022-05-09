Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBI. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

In related news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.01.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

