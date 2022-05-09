Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,349 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of World Fuel Services worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $23.50 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

