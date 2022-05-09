Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,046 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.72.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.64 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

