Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.99 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

