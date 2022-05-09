Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 712.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $236,649.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGO. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE AGO opened at $58.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.51. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

