Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Xerox worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.33.

Xerox stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -29.33%.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 783,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

