Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $4,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of IR opened at $43.80 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

