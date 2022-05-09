Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $4,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of IR opened at $43.80 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.
Ingersoll Rand Profile (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.