First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,902 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

