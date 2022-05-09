First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $148.00.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

