First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,871 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

