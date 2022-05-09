First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,595 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $186,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,435,000 after buying an additional 108,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Saia by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares during the period.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.46.

SAIA opened at $216.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.22. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

