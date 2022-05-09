First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $43,192,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,186.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 255,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,535,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALK opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $72.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

