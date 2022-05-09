Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

