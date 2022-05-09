First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Albany International worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 52.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Albany International Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.