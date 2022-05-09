Canaccord Genuity Group Trims 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price to $14.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.97.

ONEM opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.87.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

