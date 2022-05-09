InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of InMode by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after buying an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 394,066 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

