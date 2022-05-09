SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSSS. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered SuRo Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SuRo Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 3,376.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 392.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

