Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Arconic has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arconic by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 149,437 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arconic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

