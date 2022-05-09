Piper Sandler Trims Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price to $193.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.47.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average is $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $74,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,557,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

