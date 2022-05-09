Piper Sandler Trims Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price to $193.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.47.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average is $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $74,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,557,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.