Wedbush Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $98.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.88.

Match Group stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Match Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 325,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Match Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

