Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 495.40%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Immunocore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

