Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.15.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of -14.16. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,908,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.