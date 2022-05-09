Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

