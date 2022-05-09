Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 40,560 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,560 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Lithium Americas worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

