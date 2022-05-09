Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,684 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

