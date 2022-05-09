Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,197 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

