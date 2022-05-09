Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,096 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.61 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

