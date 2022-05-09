Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 42,772 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP opened at $30.73 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

