Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,967,000 after purchasing an additional 230,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sempra by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sempra by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $164.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

