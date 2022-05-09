Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

