Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $1,345,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $140.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.41. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

