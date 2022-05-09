Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 1,138.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 320.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 33.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Affirm by 104.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.06.

Affirm Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.