Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Open Text by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,826,000 after purchasing an additional 244,883 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 241,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Open Text by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,312,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,814,000 after acquiring an additional 240,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Open Text stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

