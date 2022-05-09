Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,414 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 351.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,616,000 after acquiring an additional 819,173 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $110.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $776,356.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.